Two million dehumidifiers recalled for fire risks

Two million dehumidifiers sold under several major brand names for several years are recalled because they pose a fire danger, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

They were made by Widetech and sold between 2009 and 2017. The company has 107 reports of overheating and fires resulting in $17 million in property damage.

The brands included are AeonAire, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Classic (Danby/Home Hardware Stores), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK/ Air Tek), Idylis, Ivation, perfect aire, SuperClima, Whirlpool, and Whynter.

For more details on sizes and model numbers, click here.

If you own one, stop using it and contact Widetech to get your money back.

More than three tons of ready-to-eat Panera Bread soups for home use are recalled because they may contain foreign materials.

The recall is for Chicken Tortilla soup sold in 16-ounce containers with a use-by date of September 9 on the label.

Several customers reported finding bits of grey, plastic glove material in their soup.

Consumers are urged to return it for a refund or toss it out.

More than 150,000 dollar store chairs are recalled after consumers reported getting cuts and finger amputations.

The chairs are blue or green True Living sling chairs sold at Dollar General. The chairs can unexpectedly collapse, catching fingers in the metal joints.

Owners can contact Dollar General for a refund.

