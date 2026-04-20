Spurs playoff crowds could merge with Fiesta’s NIOSA celebrations Tuesday night

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors to San Antonio or newcomers to the city may have been wondering what was happening if they saw and heard hundreds of vehicles pack East Commerce, driving along and honking Sunday night.

Two words: Spurs won!

The honking is a San Antonio tradition born in the early 2000s, around the time the San Antonio Spurs won their second NBA National Championship title.

Fans bursting with excitement converged downtown and on the South Side, filling the atmosphere with honking and cheering while waving Spurs flags and flashing Silver and Black and Spurs Fiesta colors.

On Sunday night, the tradition was on full display after the Spurs won their first playoff game since 2019.

>> Honking, Spurs legends and what else you may have missed in Game 1 between San Antonio, Portland

And in anticipation, the San Antonio Police Department posted up officers along East Commerce.

“We just wanted to make sure everybody’s safe,” SAPD Public Information Officer Sharavious Jackson said. “You know, we have our traffic unit on the roadways, the highways, just want to make everybody is safe and everyone is adhering to the traffic laws.”

Since it has been a while since the Spurs won a playoff game, Jackson had a few reminders for those who want to join the celebratory honking tradition.

One reminder is that everyone inside a vehicle must be buckled up.

“Everybody, the adults too, and also don’t drink and drive, no road raging,” he added.

In addition, he stressed that participants need to keep in mind there are a lot of children in the mix.

“There’s kids, they’re celebrating as well,” he said. “So you want to make sure you’re paying attention to them.”

Game 2 of the playoffs is on Tuesday, the same day that Fiesta’s Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) starts.

The department is expecting a lot of people downtown celebrating. Jackson said pedestrians and motorists can look to officers to assist them.

“If you need help, ask the officer. You need directions, ask an officer. If you see something unusual, ask an officer,” Jackson said.

He recommended pedestrians take advantage of the sidewalks and avoid walking in the streets.

And with so many fans and Fiesta-goers expected to be downtown on Tuesday night, Jackson also suggested to pick an off-peak leave time to avoid crowds and traffic.

“Also, we want to tell people, leave in enough time (and) have patience,” he said.

Just in case some do not follow the celebration game plan, Jackson said SAPD has a strategy to keep things from getting out of hand.

“We are in a position to respond, to show up, to help people make sure they’re safe and sound,” he said.

His biggest piece of advice is for all of San Antonio: “Celebrate, just have a good time, do everything decent and in order.”

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: