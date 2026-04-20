How to enjoy Fiesta in San Antonio without breaking the bank

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta is in full swing, and while some events now come with an admission fee, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate without breaking the bank.

At Historic Market Square, visitors can enjoy the 15th annual Fiesta de los Reyes all week long through April 26. Even with recent changes, the popular event remains one of the more affordable Fiesta destinations.

Admission to Fiesta de los Reyes is free during the day Monday through Thursday before 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday before 1 p.m.

After those times, entry costs $5 for anyone 13 and older.

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Inside the market, guests will find a wide variety of food options, including classic Fiesta favorites. One vendor offered mini tacos with choices like asada, chicken and al pastor. Prices at that booth were $15 for four mini tacos or $18 for five.

Drinks can also add up. While bottled water is typically available, one aguas frescas stand was selling drinks for $12.

Beyond Market Square, several Fiesta events this week are free to attend:

The Ford Mariachi Festival takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday along the San Antonio River Walk.

Fiesta San Fernando will be held from April 23 through April 25 at San Fernando Cathedral on Main Plaza.

St. Philip’s College CultureFest and Rib Cook-Off is scheduled for Thursday at 1801 Martin Luther King Drive.

Fredstock at San Antonio College also takes place Thursday at San Antonio College’s Parking Lot 13.

Guests can also enter the carnival grounds at the Alamodome parking lot at no cost, though rides and food require tickets.

And for those who want to catch the biggest parades without paying for a seat, the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, the Battle of Flowers Parade and the Fiesta Flambeau Parade will be broadcasted for free on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus and KSAT.com.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: