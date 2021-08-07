Attention teachers: You get a 15% discount on school supplies at H-E-B for limited time.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost time to head back to school and H-E-B is offering an incentive for teachers who need to stock up on supplies.

Any teacher who fills out this H-E-B form by Aug. 23 will be given a 15% coupon towards eligible supplies.

The coupon will be valid through Aug. 27, according to the H-E-B website.

To receive the offer, you must currently be employed as a teacher, authorized homeschool teacher, faculty or staff at early childhood, Pre-K or K-12 schools.

Only one coupon will be available per educator and the savings will max out at $50.

Some of the eligible school supplies educators can use the discount for include:

pens

pencils

notebooks

crayons

markers

colored pencils

highlighters

folders

paper

portfolios

binders

art supplies

glue

construction paper

dry erase

office accessories

disinfecting wipes

disinfectant sprays

hand sanitizer

paper towels

facial tissue

food sandwich storage bags

food freezer bags

paper lunch bags

food plastic wraps

The coupon will be valid for in-store purchases.

