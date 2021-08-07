Partly Cloudy icon
Attention teachers: You get a 15% discount on school supplies at H-E-B for limited time.

Coupon will save educators up to $50

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost time to head back to school and H-E-B is offering an incentive for teachers who need to stock up on supplies.

Any teacher who fills out this H-E-B form by Aug. 23 will be given a 15% coupon towards eligible supplies.

The coupon will be valid through Aug. 27, according to the H-E-B website.

To receive the offer, you must currently be employed as a teacher, authorized homeschool teacher, faculty or staff at early childhood, Pre-K or K-12 schools.

Only one coupon will be available per educator and the savings will max out at $50.

Some of the eligible school supplies educators can use the discount for include:

  • pens
  • pencils
  • notebooks
  • crayons
  • markers
  • colored pencils
  • highlighters
  • folders
  • paper
  • portfolios
  • binders
  • art supplies
  • glue
  • construction paper
  • dry erase
  • office accessories
  • disinfecting wipes
  • disinfectant sprays
  • hand sanitizer
  • paper towels
  • facial tissue
  • food sandwich storage bags
  • food freezer bags
  • paper lunch bags
  • food plastic wraps

The coupon will be valid for in-store purchases.

