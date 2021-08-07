Attention teachers: You get a 15% discount on school supplies at H-E-B for limited time.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost time to head back to school and H-E-B is offering an incentive for teachers who need to stock up on supplies.
Any teacher who fills out this H-E-B form by Aug. 23 will be given a 15% coupon towards eligible supplies.
The coupon will be valid through Aug. 27, according to the H-E-B website.
To receive the offer, you must currently be employed as a teacher, authorized homeschool teacher, faculty or staff at early childhood, Pre-K or K-12 schools.
Only one coupon will be available per educator and the savings will max out at $50.
Some of the eligible school supplies educators can use the discount for include:
- pens
- pencils
- notebooks
- crayons
- markers
- colored pencils
- highlighters
- folders
- paper
- portfolios
- binders
- art supplies
- glue
- construction paper
- dry erase
- office accessories
- disinfecting wipes
- disinfectant sprays
- hand sanitizer
- paper towels
- facial tissue
- food sandwich storage bags
- food freezer bags
- paper lunch bags
- food plastic wraps
The coupon will be valid for in-store purchases.