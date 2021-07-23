H-E-B has the best online ordering, curbside pickup in the nation, consumer survey says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B is once again turning heads after taking the top spot in the U.S. for its online ordering and curbside pickup services, a recent consumer survey finds.

The survey, conducted by global research firm Ipsos, released its E-Commerce Experience Report findings on July 12 after gathering feedback from 2,000 Americans across 14 grocery chains in the nation.

Consumers picked H-E-B as the top spot for online ordering and curbside pickup, according to the survey. Publix came in second, followed by Aldi for third.

“H-E-B leads among all grocery stores largely due to in-stock availability, ability to schedule pickup times, and good instructions on order pickup. Perfect accuracy, no fees or minimums, and excellent communication help them lead the category,” the study states.

Ad

As consumers utilized online orders and curbside service when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the trend has managed to continue into this year as well.

According to Ipsos, 78% of Americans have “increased their use of in-store and curbside pickup options” since the start of the pandemic. As of now, 69% of those surveyed said they will continue using these options.

Grocery stores were evaluated for their online ordering and curbside pickup services based on three main factors, according to Ipsos:

Ease of ordering

Communication around pickup

Timeliness and accuracy of order fulfillment

As of May 17, 2021, all H-E-B stores across Texas began offering free curbside pickup, instead of charging the $4.95 fee for orders with a minimum purchase of $35.

H-E-B customers can place an online order either through the grocery giant’s website or mobile app. There are more than 250 H-E-B curbside locations at H-E-B stores across Texas.

Ad

To read the full survey, click here.