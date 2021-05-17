Curbside pickup is now free at H-E-B stores across Texas

Texas – H-E-B is now offering free curbside pickup across Texas.

The grocery chain beloved by Texans is no longer charging the $4.95 fee for curbside pickup orders with a minimum purchase of $35.

Customers must have a basket that is at least $35 before taxes and before any discounts, promotions or coupons are applied to receive curbside pickup for free. Orders less than $35 will include a $2.95 small basket surcharge, according to H-E-B officials.

“Our goal with H-E-B Curbside is to give Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need, and we are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers,” H-E-B senior vice president of e-commerce merchandising Rachael Vegas said.

Ad

Customers can place H-E-B curbside orders through the My H-E-B mobile app or online at heb.com. H-E-B also accepts SNAP EBT payments for curbside orders directly on the app and on the website.

There are more than 250 H-E-B curbside locations at H-E-B stores across Texas.

Related: