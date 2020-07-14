H-E-B named best supermarket in US by Food & Wine Magazine

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has sent shoppers running to supermarkets more than usual in 2020, according to Food & Wine Magazine, which dubbed it “the year in groceries.”

As the pandemic has not yet subsided and people are still buying groceries at a rate that’s required some stores to enact purchasing limits, Food & Wine magazine compiled a list of the 10 best supermarkets in the country.

The magazine didn’t specify their benchmark for what made the best store but stated “by virtue, no major corporation made up of human beings is ever going to be perfect” and said the list is compiled of “ten companies we felt did their damndest.”

Texas’ own H-E-B, based in San Antonio, topped the list and earned a nod for its company-wide emergency plan. “By mid-March, as much of the industry flailed, Texans were joking that H-E-B ought to run for president,” according to Food & Wine.

Trader Joe’s earned a spot at No. 8 and Costco rounded out the list at No. 10. Both supermarkets have locations in San Antonio.

The best supermarkets, according to the magazine, are:

H-E-B Wegmans Hy-Vee New Seasons Market Basket Lidl Winco Foods Trader Joe’s Publix Costco

The magazine article noted that while “very few of our favorite stores passed the pandemic test with flying colors,” some stores “went above and beyond, leading the way on worker protections, compensation, and expanded health benefits, very early on in the crisis.”

More H-E-B news:

H-E-B plans parking garage at HQ with ground-floor office space

H-E-B limits toilet paper, paper towels as COVID-19 cases rise in San Antonio

H-E-B transitions Texas Proud Pay into permanent raises for hourly employees