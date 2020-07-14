78ºF

H-E-B plans parking garage at HQ with ground-floor office space

Garage will accommodate 928 vehicles, include a pedestrian bridge

San Antonio Business Journal

H-E-B LP is building a massive parking garage with ground-floor office space adjacent to its headquarters campus. FORD, POWELL AND CARSON, INC. (SABJ)

SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

H-E-B plans to build a 10-level parking garage adjacent to its headquarters campus with 10,000 square feet of ground-floor office space, according to documents submitted to the San Antonio Historic and Design Review Commission.

Architectural documents by San Antonio-based Ford, Powell and Carson Inc. show renderings and drawings of the structure at 641 S. Flores St., to be built next to the grocer’s three-story culinary school.

The garage will accommodate 928 vehicles and include a pedestrian bridge across South Flores connecting it to the rest of H-E-B's campus. Administrative offices will be accessible from the street level.

The HDRC approved the project July 1 with several staff stipulations, including that all storefront glass be transparent with “glazing that contributes to a warm, inviting environment” and that the applicant submit information to staff on the lighting of the garage and bridge.

