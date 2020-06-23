H-E-B makes Texas Proud Pay increases permanent for hourly employees

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B will make its Texas Proud Pay program, which provides hourly increases for store and supply chain employees, permanent.

The San Antonio-based grocery chain on Monday said the program will transition into a long-term format as employees continue to work at the forefront of consumer demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the largest pay increase in the history of H-E-B, the chain said online.

The $2 pay increase for hourly employees was implemented on March 16 and had been previously extended. The last extension expired on Sunday before H-E-B announced it would make it permanent.

“Texans count on H-E-B, and that means depending on our great Partners, who are the heart and soul of our business,” the chain said online. “We believe this crisis will be around for an indeterminate amount of time and our goal is to reward our Partners for their hard work and dedication with more than temporary bonuses.”

The chain said it will continue to add “ongoing investments in pay,” perks and benefits for employees, including making Martin Luther King Jr. Day an official, paid holiday.

Employees will receive extended paid medical leave if they are diagnosed with COVID-19, the chain states.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 40 H-E-B stores have had employees test positive for the virus. The grocery chain includes new cases on each store’s webpage in an effort to be transparent with customers and employees.