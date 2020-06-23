79ºF

San Antonio mom creates at-home H-E-B for daughter

'H-E-B is her favorite store,': Lori Plata's replica check out lane is a hit with 2-year-old daughter

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Courtesy: Lori Plata
Courtesy: Lori Plata (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio two-year-old has truly become an H-E-B partner.

Aria Plata loves going to the grocery store, but over the past couple of months has not been able to go because mom wasn’t comfortable taking her due to COVID-19.

Courtesy: Lori Plata
Courtesy: Lori Plata (KSAT)

Lori Plata did the next best thing and brought H-E-B to her daughter by creating an almost exact replica checkout lane.

“I think it came out better than what I thought it was going to be,” Plata said.

Courtesy: Lori Plata
Courtesy: Lori Plata (KSAT)

Little Aria loved it and has made the whole family go through her check out lane.

“She even gets upset if we don’t properly bag our groceries,” Plata said.

The replica features H-E-B coupons, gift cards, food items, and Aria was even the employee of the month.

Courtesy: Lori Plata
Courtesy: Lori Plata (KSAT)

Plata hopes that things get better soon, so she can take Aria back to the store to purchase her favorite H-E-B popsicles.

