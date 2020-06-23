San Antonio mom creates at-home H-E-B for daughter

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio two-year-old has truly become an H-E-B partner.

Aria Plata loves going to the grocery store, but over the past couple of months has not been able to go because mom wasn’t comfortable taking her due to COVID-19.

Courtesy: Lori Plata (KSAT)

H-E-B will once again require face coverings in Bexar County after new executive order

Lori Plata did the next best thing and brought H-E-B to her daughter by creating an almost exact replica checkout lane.

“I think it came out better than what I thought it was going to be,” Plata said.

Courtesy: Lori Plata (KSAT)

Little Aria loved it and has made the whole family go through her check out lane.

“She even gets upset if we don’t properly bag our groceries,” Plata said.

9-year-old boy celebrates his birthday with a canned food drive instead of a party

The replica features H-E-B coupons, gift cards, food items, and Aria was even the employee of the month.

Courtesy: Lori Plata (KSAT)

Plata hopes that things get better soon, so she can take Aria back to the store to purchase her favorite H-E-B popsicles.