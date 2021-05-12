Kitty becomes unofficial partner at San Antonio H-E-B

Zuko, the four-legged feline who frequents the H-E-B plus! at 1604 and Potranco.

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B is beloved by Texans and now, apparently, cats.

The H-E-B plus! at Loop 1604 and Potranco has been frequented by a cat who started visiting the grocery store sometime in 2020.

Store manager Serenity Hernandez told MySA that Zuko showed up about six months ago near the garden center.

According to H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield, the female feline has been named Zuko by the H-E-B partner who is adopting her.

Abraham, Zuko’s new owner, said he named her after a character in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” because she bears resemblance to a character in the show who has an eye patch, Bedingfield told KSAT.

Zuko likes to lounge around the Texas Backyard department outside the store and recently gave birth to four kittens.

“Three were adopted by H-E-B partners and one was adopted by a customer,” Bedingfield said. “While she isn’t an official H-E-B Partner, she is now part of the H-E-B family.”

