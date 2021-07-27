Your home can smell like H-E-B butter tortillas anytime with this new candle

SAN ANTONIO – It’s no secret that everybody loves H-E-B’s butter tortillas, but it may surprise you to learn that you can now buy a candle scented like those famous tortillas.

That’s right, your home can smell like fresh tortillas anytime you want.

Butter Tortilla candle from H-E-B's new scented candle collection (H-E-B)

The famous tortillas were the idea of an H-E-B executive who saw the need for tortillas made fresh inside the grocery store nearly 40 years ago. that idea turned into in-store tortillerias in H-E-B locations across Texas.

Known to come in packs of 10 or 20, the butter tortillas are one of H-E-B’s most popular items. It’s not the only edible item the store has captured in candle form, though.

Honey and blueberry muffin candle scents (H-E-B)

If you happen to not be a butter tortilla fan, there are scents like two-bite brownie, homemade vanilla ice cream, cowboy cookie and blueberry muffin to choose from in 4 oz. and 14 oz. jars.

Other flavorful scents can be found on the H-E-B site here.

