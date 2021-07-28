H-E-B Pharmacy ranks #1 in customer satisfaction, consumer study says

San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B is proving once again that no store does more. A new U.S pharmacy study by J.D. Power ranked H-E-B as #1 in customer satisfaction among supermarket pharmacies.

According to H-E-B, the chain also ranked the highest in cost competitiveness and prescription order and filling process. Last year, H-E-B said it ranked fourth in the study.

Wegmans Pharmacy ranked second and Stop and Shop ranked third in the study.

“H-E-B Pharmacy expanded important services to help protect the health and safety of its customers, offering prepay services for medications, free prescription delivery, and no-contact pickup and delivery options, as well as providing pharmacy customers with regular updates and information related to COVID-19,” H-E-B officials said in a news release.

Ad

Some of the services the pharmacy says it offers include same-day prescription delivery, auto refills, health screenings and immunizations.

You can find more information on the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Pharmacy Study here.

More on KSAT: