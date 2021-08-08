This H-E-B store has its own beauty section with a runway

SAN ANTONIO – This beauty section is giving Sephora and Ulta a run for their money and it just happens to be located in a San Antonio H-E-B.

“Beauty by H-E-B” is located at the Highway 281 and Evans Road location and has been inside the store since 2019.

This isn’t your run-of-the-mill supermarket beauty section. This beauty section includes rows and rows of name-brand cosmetics, haircare, skincare, and more.

To top it all off, the beauty section also features a hot pink runway in the middle of the aisles, which leads to a screen where you can take pictures and share them on social media.

Beauty by H-E-B located at Highway 281 and Evans Road (H-E-B)

Each of their beauty advisors “received more than a hundred hours of expert training for the position, can provide personalized services such as establishing skincare routines and personal care rituals as well as identify products for more precise color matching,” H-E-B said in a release.

Ad

Some of the brands you can find in the store include Smashbox, NYX, Pixi, Becca and Stila.