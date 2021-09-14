San Antonio amusement park hosts Bier Fest featuring 65+ brews

BierFest Returns to SeaWorld with more than 65 selections of beers.

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing back Bier Fest this fall.

The amusement park will have more than 65 brews for beer connoisseurs to enjoy every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 7.

Beer selections include brews from Shiner Beers, Altstadt Brewery, Busted Sandal Brewing Company, Karbach Brewing, Yuengling, Ranger Creek Brewing, Corona, Modelo, Budweiser, and more.



Bier Fest will coincide with SeaWorld San Antonio’s annual Howl-O-Scream event which kicks off Friday and runs through Oct. 31.

In addition to the local selection of brews, there will be award-winning U.S. drafts and centuries-old European pints, according to a press release.

Bier Sampler Packages will be available for purchase at festival locations throughout the park for this Oktoberfest-inspired event.

SeaWorld San Antonio is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive.

