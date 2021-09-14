Partly Cloudy icon
92º

News

San Antonio amusement park hosts Bier Fest featuring 65+ brews

SeaWorld San Antonio’s Bier Fest kicks off in September

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Trending, Things To Do, SeaWorld San Antonio
BierFest Returns to SeaWorld with more than 65 selections of beers.
BierFest Returns to SeaWorld with more than 65 selections of beers. (SeaWorld San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing back Bier Fest this fall.

The amusement park will have more than 65 brews for beer connoisseurs to enjoy every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 7.

Beer selections include brews from Shiner Beers, Altstadt Brewery, Busted Sandal Brewing Company, Karbach Brewing, Yuengling, Ranger Creek Brewing, Corona, Modelo, Budweiser, and more.

BierFest Returns to SeaWorld with more than 65 selections of beers. (SeaWorld San Antonio)

Bier Fest will coincide with SeaWorld San Antonio’s annual Howl-O-Scream event which kicks off Friday and runs through Oct. 31.

In addition to the local selection of brews, there will be award-winning U.S. drafts and centuries-old European pints, according to a press release.

Bier Sampler Packages will be available for purchase at festival locations throughout the park for this Oktoberfest-inspired event.

SeaWorld San Antonio is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive.

Related:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email