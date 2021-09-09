Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg celebrates 40 years of Texas gemütlichkeit

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Willkommen zum Oktoberfest! It’s not the massive shindig in Germany but Fredericksburg is getting ready to host an anticipated 20,000+ visitors for the city’s 40th annual Oktoberfest celebration.

This year, Fredericksburg’s Oktoberfest event will go down Oct. 1-3 at the city’s Marktplatz, or Market Square, located at 114 W. Main Street.

Tickets for Oktoberfest will be $10 for adults, $1 for children ages 7-12 and free for all kids ages 6 and younger. Two-day tickets for adults will be $15 and a three-day ticket will be $20. Advance tickets will be available online as well as at the gate.

Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg, 2019. (Debbie Reeh)

Festivities kick off at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 1 with a special opening ceremony that will celebrate the event’s longevity, growth and contribution to the community.

“I’m looking forward to all the camaraderie shared by folks coming from all around the United States and beyond, the excitement and the gemütlichkeit. It’s an amazing family festival,” said Oktoberfest Event Producer Debbie Reeh.

Gemütlichkeit, pronounced ge-moot-li-kite, is a way of conveying friendliness and good cheer.

There will be no shortage of that with German-inspired food and drinks, a waltz and a yodeling contest, music across five stages all weekend, artisans, Kinderpark and more for this 3-day event.

We could not do this without the support from all the volunteers, Oktoberfest committees and set-up crews. We’re excited to be able to have Oktoberfest this year,” said Reeh.

There are also opportunities for shuttle services if you are planning to attend.

Potato pancakes anyone? Prost!

