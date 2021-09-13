Cloudy icon
Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s winter tour returning to San Antonio

TSO is returning to the AT&T Center in December

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The famed Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be back in San Antonio in December for a stop on its Winter Tour.

The orchestra will perform two shows, at 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., on Dec. 10 at the AT&T Center.

This year’s tour is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s album “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” which is what launched the orchestra into superstardom.

Tickets will be available starting Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at AT&TCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com and a portion of the proceeds will go to Morgan’s Wonderland. Ticket prices will start at $49.50.

“After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year’s livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together,” said TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra has grossed more than $725 million since they started touring and have played more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows.

