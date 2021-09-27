San Antonio Startup Week Town Hall covers starting your own business

SAN ANTONIO – Going into its sixth year, San Antonio Startup Week is a ten-day event to celebrate entrepreneurship in the city.

SA Startup Week’s mission is to bring the community together with workshops, city-building events, and educational panels.

To show off what to expect during SA Startup Week this year and answer any questions you might have about starting your own business, KSAT.com will be holding a town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. with members of the San Antonio business and tech community.

The town hall will be hosted by KSAT 12′s Max Massey and Tiffany Huertas.

The following panelists will participate in the town hall:

Dax Moreno- Managing Director of San Antonio Startup Week

Jim Perschbach- President and CEO of Port SA

Ashley Bird- Founder and CEO of Blooming with Birdie

David Jones- Founder and CEO of DJ Law

The town hall will be available to watch on-demand in the video player above once it is over.

