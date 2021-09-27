Partly Cloudy icon
91º

Local News

San Antonio Startup Week Town Hall covers starting your own business

Panelists include members of San Antonio’s business, tech communities

Landon Lowe, Producer

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Business
San Antonio Startup Week Town Hall
San Antonio Startup Week Town Hall (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Going into its sixth year, San Antonio Startup Week is a ten-day event to celebrate entrepreneurship in the city.

SA Startup Week’s mission is to bring the community together with workshops, city-building events, and educational panels.

To show off what to expect during SA Startup Week this year and answer any questions you might have about starting your own business, KSAT.com will be holding a town hall on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. with members of the San Antonio business and tech community.

The town hall will be hosted by KSAT 12′s Max Massey and Tiffany Huertas.

The following panelists will participate in the town hall:

  • Dax Moreno- Managing Director of San Antonio Startup Week
  • Jim Perschbach- President and CEO of Port SA
  • Ashley Bird- Founder and CEO of Blooming with Birdie
  • David Jones- Founder and CEO of DJ Law

The town hall will be available to watch on-demand in the video player above once it is over.

Read more:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Landon Lowe is a news producer for KSAT 12. He previously worked at the NBC/Fox affiliate in Baton Rouge, LA, where he was the senior news producer and political producer.

email

twitter

Max Massey is the GMSA weekend anchor and a general assignments reporter. Max has been live at some of the biggest national stories out of Texas in recent years, including the Sutherland Springs shooting, Hurricane Harvey and the manhunt for the Austin bomber. Outside of work, Max follows politics and sports, especially Penn State, his alma mater.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram