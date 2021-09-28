H-E-B celebrates driver who’s logged 4 million miles without an accident, traffic ticket

Plenty of cheers, signs and mariachis greeted Danny Guerrero as he pulled into the H-E-B warehouse facilities Tuesday to mark a huge milestone for the transportation partner.

Guerrero has driven 4 million miles without being involved in a traffic accident or been cited for a traffic violation.

“Out of all the miles I’ve driven, no problem,” said Guerrero, who has driving for the grocer for 41 years. “Those last 17 miles coming back, that was stressful.”

Guerrero was escorted by DPS troopers for the final miles of the 4 million mark.

Guerrero said when he first buckled up and began driving for H-E-B in the 1980s, he didn’t think he’d get this far this safe.

“It’s unbelievable,” Guerrero said. “This happened quick. Didn’t expect it, starting at the age of 21 to be at this level. So yeah, it was pretty awesome.”

Only one other H-E-B partner has driven 4 million miles safely, Andy Corona. A total of 300 H-E-B partners have driven 1 million miles safely. As for what gets Guerrero through those long hours?

“Just chewing gum and the stereo,” he said.

Guerrero said he really keeps it simple and doesn’t rely on maps or GPS for help at arriving at his destinations.

“I don’t know how to use GPS,” he said. “I just get out there. I exit, look at billboards, look at signs, explore.”

And if wants to break the record and go for 5 million safe miles?

“No, I think that’s enough,” he said. “I just don’t know when I’m going to retire, but I’m at the age whenever I can choose to.”

Guerrero credits his safety achievement to driving the speed limit and the support from his H-E-B family.

“If it wasn’t good we wouldn’t be here this long,” Guerrero said. “All the people that we have here for 40, 50 plus years. If it wasn’t good we wouldn’t last long.”