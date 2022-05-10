Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week to reach all-time high in San Antonio, Texas and U.S.

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices reached a new all-time high on Tuesday not only in San Antonio, but across Texas and the United States.
Tuesday’s average price for regular unleaded in San Antonio is now at $3.99, according to AAA. That’s up 26 cents from one week ago.
The Texas average is now at $4.06 and across the U.S. drivers are paying an average of $4.37 a gallon.
States along the West Coast are among the highest in the country, with gas prices in California and Nevada averaging over five dollars a gallon. California’s prices are the highest at $5.84 a gallon — which is lower than the state’s all-time high of $5.91 set in March.
Georgia is the state with the least expensive average gas price at $3.90 a gallon.
According to AAA, the increase is mostly due to the high cost of crude oil which is about $110 a barrel.
Current San Antonio gas prices:
|Source: AAA
|Regular Unleaded
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|San Antonio highest recorded average price
|$3.994
(May 10, 2022)
|$5.296
(May 10, 2022)
|San Antonio avg. TODAY
(May 10, 2022)
|$3.994
|$4.282
|$4.589
|$5.296
|San Antonio avg. YESTERDAY
|$3.934
|$4.233
|$4.536
|$5.294
|San Antonio avg. ONE WEEK AGO
|$3.739
|$4.080
|$4.389
|$5.021
|San Antonio avg. ONE MONTH AGO
|$3.625
|$4.004
|$4.317
|$4.740
|San Antonio avg. ONE YEAR AGO
|$2.542
|$2.849
|$3.150
|$2.774
Gas prices over time in Bexar County and surrounding counties:
Current Texas gas prices:
Gas prices around the state on Tuesday averaged $4.06 and the price of diesel currently sits at $5.25 — both setting new record highs for Texas. Unleaded gas is up more than $1.40 from a year ago and diesel is up more than $2.42 from this date last year.
|Source: AAA
|Regular Unleaded
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|Texas highest recorded avg. price
|$4.068
(May 10, 2022)
|$5.251
(May 10, 2022)
|Texas avg. TODAY
(May 10, 2022)
|$4.068
|$4.365
|$4.671
|$5.251
|Texas avg. YESTERDAY
|$3.995
|$4.303
|$4.610
|$5.245
|Texas avg. ONE WEEK AGO
|$3.867
|$4.204
|$4.506
|$5.039
|Texas avg. ONE MONTH AGO
|$3.722
|$4.075
|$4.379
|$4.758
|Texas avg. ONE YEAR AGO
|$2.665
|$2.964
|$3.259
|$2.825
Current U.S. gas prices:
The average price across the United States is now $4.37. Diesel is at $5.55 per gallon.
Until this year, the national record-high average gas price occurred on July 17, 2008, at $4.114. New record highs were set in March and then prices slowly trickled down a bit until late last week.
|Source: AAA
|Regular Unleaded
|Mid
|Premium
|Diesel
|U.S. highest recorded avg. price
|$4.374
(May 10, 2022)
|$5.550
(May 10, 2022)
|U.S. avg. TODAY
(May 10, 2022)
|$4.374
|$4.724
|$5.011
|$5.550
|U.S. avg. YESTERDAY
|$4.328
|$4.690
|$4.978
|$5.540
|U.S. avg. ONE WEEK AGO
|$4.204
|$4.580
|$4.867
|$5.370
|U.S. avg. ONE MONTH AGO
|$4.116
|$4.526
|$4.804
|$5.046
|U.S. avg. ONE YEAR AGO
|$2.967
|$3.296
|$3.568
|$3.115