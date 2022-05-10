82º

Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week to reach all-time high in San Antonio, Texas and U.S.

Gas prices set new records on Tuesday, AAA data shows

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

File photo (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices reached a new all-time high on Tuesday not only in San Antonio, but across Texas and the United States.

Tuesday’s average price for regular unleaded in San Antonio is now at $3.99, according to AAA. That’s up 26 cents from one week ago.

The Texas average is now at $4.06 and across the U.S. drivers are paying an average of $4.37 a gallon.

States along the West Coast are among the highest in the country, with gas prices in California and Nevada averaging over five dollars a gallon. California’s prices are the highest at $5.84 a gallon — which is lower than the state’s all-time high of $5.91 set in March.

Georgia is the state with the least expensive average gas price at $3.90 a gallon.

According to AAA, the increase is mostly due to the high cost of crude oil which is about $110 a barrel.

Current San Antonio gas prices:

On Tuesday, gas prices hit a new record high in San Antonio at $3.99 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s up one cent from the last record high set in March. Diesel is also at its highest price ever at $5.29.

Source: AAARegular UnleadedMidPremiumDiesel
San Antonio highest recorded average price$3.994
(May 10, 2022)		$5.296
(May 10, 2022)
San Antonio avg. TODAY
(May 10, 2022)		$3.994$4.282$4.589$5.296
San Antonio avg. YESTERDAY$3.934$4.233$4.536$5.294
San Antonio avg. ONE WEEK AGO$3.739$4.080$4.389$5.021
San Antonio avg. ONE MONTH AGO$3.625$4.004$4.317$4.740
San Antonio avg. ONE YEAR AGO$2.542$2.849$3.150$2.774

Gas prices over time in Bexar County and surrounding counties:

Current Texas gas prices:

Gas prices around the state on Tuesday averaged $4.06 and the price of diesel currently sits at $5.25 — both setting new record highs for Texas. Unleaded gas is up more than $1.40 from a year ago and diesel is up more than $2.42 from this date last year.

Source: AAARegular UnleadedMidPremiumDiesel
Texas highest recorded avg. price$4.068
(May 10, 2022)		$5.251
(May 10, 2022)
Texas avg. TODAY
(May 10, 2022)		$4.068$4.365$4.671$5.251
Texas avg. YESTERDAY$3.995$4.303$4.610$5.245
Texas avg. ONE WEEK AGO$3.867$4.204$4.506$5.039
Texas avg. ONE MONTH AGO$3.722$4.075$4.379$4.758
Texas avg. ONE YEAR AGO$2.665$2.964$3.259$2.825

Current U.S. gas prices:

The average price across the United States is now $4.37. Diesel is at $5.55 per gallon.

Until this year, the national record-high average gas price occurred on July 17, 2008, at $4.114. New record highs were set in March and then prices slowly trickled down a bit until late last week.

Source: AAARegular UnleadedMidPremiumDiesel
U.S. highest recorded avg. price$4.374
(May 10, 2022)		$5.550
(May 10, 2022)
U.S. avg. TODAY
(May 10, 2022)		$4.374$4.724$5.011$5.550
U.S. avg. YESTERDAY$4.328$4.690$4.978$5.540
U.S. avg. ONE WEEK AGO$4.204$4.580$4.867$5.370
U.S. avg. ONE MONTH AGO$4.116$4.526$4.804$5.046
U.S. avg. ONE YEAR AGO$2.967$3.296$3.568$3.115

