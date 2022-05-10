Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week to reach all-time high in San Antonio, Texas and U.S.

SAN ANTONIO – Gas prices reached a new all-time high on Tuesday not only in San Antonio, but across Texas and the United States.

Tuesday’s average price for regular unleaded in San Antonio is now at $3.99, according to AAA. That’s up 26 cents from one week ago.

The Texas average is now at $4.06 and across the U.S. drivers are paying an average of $4.37 a gallon.

States along the West Coast are among the highest in the country, with gas prices in California and Nevada averaging over five dollars a gallon. California’s prices are the highest at $5.84 a gallon — which is lower than the state’s all-time high of $5.91 set in March.

Georgia is the state with the least expensive average gas price at $3.90 a gallon.

According to AAA, the increase is mostly due to the high cost of crude oil which is about $110 a barrel.

Current San Antonio gas prices:

On Tuesday, gas prices hit a new record high in San Antonio at $3.99 a gallon for regular unleaded. That’s up one cent from the last record high set in March. Diesel is also at its highest price ever at $5.29.

Ad

Source: AAA Regular Unleaded Mid Premium Diesel San Antonio highest recorded average price $3.994

(May 10, 2022) $5.296

(May 10, 2022) San Antonio avg. TODAY

(May 10, 2022) $3.994 $4.282 $4.589 $5.296 San Antonio avg. YESTERDAY $3.934 $4.233 $4.536 $5.294 San Antonio avg. ONE WEEK AGO $3.739 $4.080 $4.389 $5.021 San Antonio avg. ONE MONTH AGO $3.625 $4.004 $4.317 $4.740 San Antonio avg. ONE YEAR AGO $2.542 $2.849 $3.150 $2.774

Gas prices over time in Bexar County and surrounding counties:

Current Texas gas prices:

Gas prices around the state on Tuesday averaged $4.06 and the price of diesel currently sits at $5.25 — both setting new record highs for Texas. Unleaded gas is up more than $1.40 from a year ago and diesel is up more than $2.42 from this date last year.

Source: AAA Regular Unleaded Mid Premium Diesel Texas highest recorded avg. price $4.068

(May 10, 2022) $5.251

(May 10, 2022) Texas avg. TODAY

(May 10, 2022) $4.068 $4.365 $4.671 $5.251 Texas avg. YESTERDAY $3.995 $4.303 $4.610 $5.245 Texas avg. ONE WEEK AGO $3.867 $4.204 $4.506 $5.039 Texas avg. ONE MONTH AGO $3.722 $4.075 $4.379 $4.758 Texas avg. ONE YEAR AGO $2.665 $2.964 $3.259 $2.825

Current U.S. gas prices:

The average price across the United States is now $4.37. Diesel is at $5.55 per gallon.

Until this year, the national record-high average gas price occurred on July 17, 2008, at $4.114. New record highs were set in March and then prices slowly trickled down a bit until late last week.

Source: AAA Regular Unleaded Mid Premium Diesel U.S. highest recorded avg. price $4.374

(May 10, 2022) $5.550

(May 10, 2022) U.S. avg. TODAY

(May 10, 2022) $4.374 $4.724 $5.011 $5.550 U.S. avg. YESTERDAY $4.328 $4.690 $4.978 $5.540 U.S. avg. ONE WEEK AGO $4.204 $4.580 $4.867 $5.370 U.S. avg. ONE MONTH AGO $4.116 $4.526 $4.804 $5.046 U.S. avg. ONE YEAR AGO $2.967 $3.296 $3.568 $3.115

Also on KSAT: