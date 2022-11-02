A $6M Buc-ee’s car wash is coming to New Braunfels.

NEW BRAUNFELS – The world’s largest convenience store is getting an upgrade.

By next year the Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels will have a 5,647 square-foot car wash addition, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The estimated construction cost is $6 million, according to the filing.

The New Braunfels road trip staple currently holds the title of the largest convenience store in the world at 66,335 square feet, according to the Buc-ee’s site.

As of now, the longest car wash in the world is at the Buc-ee’s located in Katy.

Construction for the car wash addition will begin in Feb. 1, 2023 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, according to the filing.

