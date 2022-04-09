Tiny Buc-ee’s is no longer in West Texas

The iconic signage of Buc-ee's, Texas' beloved chain of roadside convenience stores, appeared on a little white structure alongside a West Texas highway.

For many Texans, Buc-ee’s is a beloved gas station known for its clean restrooms and beaver nuggets.

Buc-ee’s is also known for its Texas-sized locations, but one Buc-ee’s in West Texas is quite the opposite.

A little Buc-ee’s popped up last week along U.S. 90, just east of Marathon, Texas, according to a report from KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC.

Despite the bright yellow Beaver logo, the little brick building isn’t actually a Buc-ee’s at all. In fact, it’s just a small building that an artist depicted to look like the Texas-based gas station chain.

There are no Buc-ee’s locations in West Texas, but that didn’t stop people from sharing their excitement for the art installment on social media.

Now, don’t pack up your car and go check it out just yet. As of Friday, the tiny Buc-ee’s is gone, according to Texas Monthly.

The Visit Marathon Texas Facebook page also confirmed the Buc-ee’s signage had been removed.

The artist, who has chosen to remain anonymous, told Texas Monthly, “I assume the shift to e-commerce and higher gas prices probably forced it to close.”