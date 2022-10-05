Buc-ee’s to build a $30M pit-stop in Amarillo next year

AMARILLO – A new Buc-ee’s is set to open in Amarillo next year. The beloved pit-stop between our state’s far-flung destinations is setting up shop in northern Texas.

Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year, according to Myhighplains.com.

Amarillo city council members approved the Buc-ee’s agreement in February. The deal put a plan in place to construct the $30 million gas station at the southeast corner of East Interstate 40 and Airport Boulevard.

According to the report, the land where Buc-ee’s will build is currently undeveloped The existing road is used as a truck exit from SpeedCo to Interstate 40.

