Buc-ee’s to build a $30M pit-stop in Amarillo next year

Iconic gas station and store expands to the Texas Panhandle

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

AMARILLO – A new Buc-ee’s is set to open in Amarillo next year. The beloved pit-stop between our state’s far-flung destinations is setting up shop in northern Texas.

Buc-ee’s Ltd. legal team confirmed that after closing on a local property, construction for an Amarillo location is expected to begin next year, according to Myhighplains.com.

Amarillo city council members approved the Buc-ee’s agreement in February. The deal put a plan in place to construct the $30 million gas station at the southeast corner of East Interstate 40 and Airport Boulevard.

According to the report, the land where Buc-ee’s will build is currently undeveloped The existing road is used as a truck exit from SpeedCo to Interstate 40.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

