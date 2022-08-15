Recall Roundup: Baby swings, frozen pizzas, Capri Sun pouches pulled from stores

From baby swings to frozen pizzas and kids' drink pouches, several products popular with families are recalled for a variety of potential dangers.

MamaRoo swings and RockaRoo rockers

Pittsburgh-based 4moms is recalling two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers.

The recall comes after the reported death of a crawling 10-month-old who got tangled in the swing’s dangling straps and suffocated.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says a caretaker rescued another baby from a close call when the child got tangled.

The products were sold nationwide at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250. They were also sold online at 4moms and Amazon.com.

Only products with three-point harnesses are included in the recall.

Owners can contact 4moms at 877-870-7390 to get a free strap fastener. For more information, visit www.cpsc.gov.

Capri Sun Wild Cherry

If your kids drink Capri Sun, check the flavor. Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling some 5,700 cases of Wild Cherry drink blend after the production line became accidentally mixed with a diluted cleaning solution, according to a company press release.

“The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product,” the release said.

The company said the only product affected was the Wild Cherry flavor with a “best when used by” date of June 25, 2023.

Customers who purchased the product should return it to the store.

Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza

Check your freezer pizzas.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods recalled 6.5 tons of Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza because they may be contaminated with metal, according to the FDA.

The products were produced on June 6, 2022, with the “best by” date “12/03/22.” The recalled products also have the establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness.

King’s Hawaiian pretzel products

King’s Hawaiian is recalling some of its pretzel products after an ingredient from one of its suppliers was found to be potentially contaminated with bacteria.

The recalled products include pretzel slider buns, pretzel hamburger buns, and pretzel bites.

Its supplier, Lyons Magnus, recalled the ingredient because of potential contamination from Cronobacter sakazakii and a toxin that leads to botulism.

No illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel products have been reported, and the pathogens have not been detected in any products. The recall is out of an abundance of caution, according to the company.

If you have a recalled product, you should throw it away. Consumers can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227.

For more information, click here.

DeWalt miter saws

DeWalt has also recalled 1.4 million miter saws sold during the past three years.

The issue with the 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws is a rear safety guard breaks or comes off, causing a danger of lacerations to the user or injury from projectiles to bystanders. Nine people have been reported injured.

The saws have been sold nationwide at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Amazon, and other hardware stores.

The recall involves the DWS779, DWS780 and DHS790 miter saws. If you have one, call DeWalt to receive a free repair kit or find a DeWalt service center.

For more information, visit www.cpsc.gov.

