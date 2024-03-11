UT-Austin reverts to requiring standardized test scores for admissions

Students on the South Mall at the University of Texas at Austin on Feb. 22, 2024.

The University of Texas at Austin will once again require applicants to submit standardized test scores, beginning with applications to enroll in the fall of 2025.

The university suspended the testing requirement in 2020 because of limited access to testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In explaining the university’s decision to reverse course on testing requirements, UT-Austin president Jay Hartzell said in a statement Monday that ACT and SAT test scores help identify how students will fare in their first semester of college and which students will need help to succeed.

“Our experience during the test-optional period reinforced that standardized testing is a valuable tool for deciding who is admitted and making sure those students are placed in majors that are the best fit,” Hartzell said.

UT-Austin, the most selective public university in the state, joins a growing number of schools across the country that have reversed test-optional admissions policies, including Brown, Yale, Dartmouth and Georgetown.

The school saw a record high of about 73,000 applicants last year. About 90% or more of those applicants took a standardized exam, according to data from the College Board. A state law mandates UT-Austin and other public universities grant automatic admission to Texas students who graduate in the top 10% of their high school classes.

UT-Austin also announced Monday that for the first time it will introduce an early action process, where applicants for the fall 2025 semester can apply by Oct. 15 to get an earlier, nonbinding decision about their admission application.

