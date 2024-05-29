School voucher supporters backed by Abbott lead in pivotal Texas House GOP runoffs

Members vote to approve an anti-voucher amendment brought by state rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, during a marathon session on the House floor on April 06, 2023.

Three House Republicans who opposed school vouchers last fall were losing through early returns in their primary runoffs Tuesday, putting Gov. Greg Abbott on track to secure a tentative majority in the lower chamber on his signature issue.

With ballots still being counted across the state, anti-voucher GOP state Reps. DeWayne Burns of Cleburne, Justin Holland of Rockwall and John Kuempel of Seguin were losing to their runoff foes. All three would need to dramatically reverse course in election day returns to overcome their early deficits.

A fourth GOP voucher holdout, state Rep. Gary VanDeaver, R-New Boston, led runoff opponent Chris Spencer through early returns and a fraction of election day results.

By Abbott’s count, voucher supporters headed into Tuesday’s runoff needing to net just two votes to gain a majority in the House, the chamber where a firewall of Democrats and rural Republicans has shot down past attempts to provide taxpayer funds for private school tuition.

Despite the chamber’s historical resistance, Abbott has adopted vouchers as his top priority in recent years. He campaigned for reelection on the issue in 2022, then spent much of last year trying to muscle it through the House, using a mix of hardball tactics such as vetoing bills passed by voucher holdouts and using public school funding increases as a negotiating chip.

Abbott ultimately failed to break through, with the death knell coming last fall when a bloc of 21 House Republicans — mostly from rural districts — joined with Democrats to strip vouchers from a broader education funding bill. The bipartisan coalition of 84 members outnumbered the 63 Republicans who voted to preserve the voucher measure.

Ahead of Tuesday’s runoff, voucher supporters had already knocked off six of the GOP holdouts. They were also poised to nominate at least four pro-voucher candidates to fill seats vacated by retiring voucher opponents, netting a total of 10 seats before the overtime round.

Another seat that was vacant at the time of last fall’s voucher vote is all but certain to be filled by a pro-voucher member next year. That put voucher supporters at 74 votes in the 150-member chamber heading into Tuesday — assuming all pro-voucher Republicans hold onto their seats in the November general election.

Most of Texas’ House districts have been drawn to heavily favor Democrats or Republicans, making most seats unlikely to change hands this fall. But Democrats are eyeing at least one seat Abbott is counting as a voucher pickup: San Antonio’s House District 121, where state Rep. Steve Allison lost to an Abbott-backed primary challenger, Marc LaHood, in March.

Allison and other anti-voucher incumbents faced an onslaught of attack ads in the first round of the primary, a trend that continued into the runoffs. Much of the opposition came from Abbott, who has spent more than $8 million of his own campaign funds on the primaries, and two deep-pocketed pro-voucher groups.

AFC Victory Fund, the super PAC political arm of the voucher advocacy group American Federation for Children, has spent around $2 million in the runoffs boosting pro-voucher primary challengers. And Club for Growth, a federal PAC, reserved some $4 million in TV and radio ads targeting the four anti-voucher Republicans who were pushed into runoffs, along with House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont.

A large chunk of the spending has been underwritten by Jeff Yass, the Pennsylvania-based GOP megadonor and TikTok investor whose priority issues include school vouchers. Yass has contributed nearly $12 million to Abbott and AFC Victory Fund, about half of which came from a single $6 million check to Abbott’s campaign in December. He has also donated millions to Club for Growth.

One of the main groups defending anti-voucher Republicans, meanwhile, has been the PAC funded by H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt. The group spent more than $4 million through March 5, then largely steered clear of the runoffs. Filling the void was a last-minute funding influx from Miriam Adelson, the owner of the Las Vegas Sands casino empire who is intent on legalizing her business in Texas. She kicked in six figures to Holland and Kuempel in the final weeks of the runoff.

Phelan, for his part, had an early lead in his primary runoff Tuesday against GOP activist David Covey in his Southeast Texas district. The Beaumont Republican leader did not take a public stance on the voucher measure last fall, but he later told the Tribune he would have preferred a modest version of it to pass. His critics charged that he didn’t do enough to whip his caucus in line.

