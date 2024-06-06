93º
Texas

Wingstop employee in North Texas arrested for shooting manager during dispute, police say

Marc Leon, 22, was charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Tags: Dallas, Irving, North Texas, Crime
Marc Leon, 22, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting that happened on Monday night at a Wingstop in Irving, near Dallas. (Irving Police, Google Maps)

IRVING, Texas – An employee at a North Texas Wingstop was arrested for allegedly killing his manager during a dispute.

Marc Leon, 22, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting that happened on Monday night at a Wingstop in Irving, near Dallas.

NBC DFW and FOX 4 identified the man killed as 19-year-old Christopher Govea, who was Leon’s manager.

Govea reportedly tried to send Leon home early from his shift, starting an argument.

Irving police said Leon pulled out a gun and shot Govea several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another employee was struck by stray bullets and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Leon fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. He was found within 10 minutes and was taken into custody.

Police said they found a gun on him.

Dallas County Jail records show he is being held on a $1 million bond.

