Second Texas man dies while hiking in Grand Canyon within weeks

Bright Angel Trail as it begins its descent from Grand Canyon Village into the canyon.

Another person from Texas died while hiking at the Grand Canyon National Park.

The National Park Service said a 50-year-old man from San Angelo, Texas was found unresponsive on Sunday afternoon on the Bright Angel Trail, about 100 feet below the Bright Angel Trailhead.

Bystanders started performing CPR as Xanterra Fire and Security and National Park Service medical personnel responded.

NPS said they were unable to resuscitate the man.

According to officials, he was attempting to reach the rim from an overnight stay at Havasupai Gardens.

The man’s name was not released. NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating his death.

Last month, a man from Austin, identified as 69-year-old Scott Sims, died while hiking at the national park.

NPS said he was trying to reach Phantom Ranch on June 29 for an overnight stay. Hikers found Sims semiconscious on the River Trail about halfway between the Silver Bridge and Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch.

Sims then became unresponsive and he was unable to be resuscitated.

Park officials said that during the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees. Officials advise against hiking in the inner canyon during 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather,” a news release states.