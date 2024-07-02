Texas man dies while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities say

(Ty Oneil, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Tourists look out from the South Rim at the Grand Canyon, May 4, 2023. The Havasupai Tribe held a blessing ceremony to mark the renaming of a popular campground from Indian Garden to Havasupai Gardens. When the Grand Canyon became a national park over a century ago, many Native Americans who called it home were displaced. In 2023, meaningful steps were taken to address the federal government's actions. For one tribe, the Havasupai, the changes started this spring with a ceremony to rename a popular campground in the inner canyon from Indian Garden to Havasupai Gardens or Haa Gyoh. (AP Photo/Ty O'Neil, File)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – A Texas man has died while hiking at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said Monday.

Park officials identified the hiker as Scott Sims, 69, of Austin.

Recommended Videos

They said Sims was trying to reach Phantom Ranch on Saturday for an overnight stay via the South Kaibab Trail.

Park officials received a report around 7 p.m. about a semiconscious hiker on the River Trail about halfway between the Silver Bridge and Black Bridge near Phantom Ranch.

They said the hiker became unresponsive shortly thereafter and bystanders initiated CPR as three National Park Service paramedics responded from Phantom Ranch, but all attempts to resuscitate Sims were unsuccessful.

Park officials said that during the summer, temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can reach over 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees Celsius) in the shade.

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County medical examiner.