Watch John Fetterman speak live at the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival

Recommended Videos

Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, will be interviewed by Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, at 11 a.m. Friday.

Time is running out to get your TribFest tickets!

Be there Sept. 5–7 for 100-plus unforgettable conversations featuring more than 300 speakers, including Stacey Abrams, Colin Allred, Liz Cheney, Richard Linklater, Nancy Pelosi, Rick Perry, Gretchen Whitmer and Glenn Youngkin.

Hurry - buy your tickets today!