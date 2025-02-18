TribCast: The ins and outs of the debate over school choice and vouchers

(Scott Stephen Ball For The Texas Tribune, Scott Stephen Ball For The Texas Tribune)

In this week's episode of the TribCast, hosts Matthew Watkins, James Barragán and Eleanor Klibanoff are joined by colleague Jaden Edison to discuss the issue that has dominated Texas' legislative politics for more than two years: whether to use state funds to help parents pay private school tuition. The gang discusses the details of Senate Bill 2, which passed the Senate earlier this month, the political forces that made it feasible and how it will affect public schools.

