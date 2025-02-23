Texas A&M regents may soon decide the university system’s next leader

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents could name its pick Monday for who should lead the sprawling collection of 11 universities and eight state agencies. The board has an all-day meeting scheduled Monday in Houston with the potential to vote on a sole finalist for chancellor, according to a public meeting posted on the university system’s website.

A number of people in the political and higher education worlds have been discussed as potential candidates for the position. Two sources familiar with the situation said regents have not yet solidified around one particular choice ahead of Monday.

If the board decides, it will kick off a 21-day mandatory waiting period under state law before they can make a final appointment.

Whoever is chosen will succeed John Sharp, the system’s longest-serving chancellor. He had said he plans to retire in June.

Sharp, 74, grew up in Victoria County. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas A&M in 1972 and a master’s in public administration from Texas State University.

He served as a Democratic state representative, senator, railroad commissioner and state comptroller before he came back to his alma mater in 2011.

Under Sharp’s leadership, Texas A&M expanded into Fort Worth and built a defense research and testing campus called Rellis in Bryan. The system educates more than 157,000 students.

The next chancellor will take over during a time of upheaval in higher education nationwide and in Texas.

The Trump administration has slashed research funding and threatened to cut more if universities don’t end race-conscious programming.

This comes after the Republican-controlled Legislature passed in 2023 a ban on diversity equity and inclusion offices, programs and training that they have repeatedly accused public universities of violating. They’ve also been under pressure to tamp down student protests of the war in Gaza.

Earlier this year, Jay Hartzell announced he’d be leaving the University of Texas at Austin for Southern Methodist University, a smaller private research university in Dallas.

Last week, Hartzell’s tenure as president of the flagship was cut short by several months when the UT chancellor named Jim Davis as the interim president effective immediately. One of Davis’ first acts as president was to replace the institution’s chief academic officer.

