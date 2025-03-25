Interim UT-Austin president seeks to walk fine line between faculty and lawmakers’ concerns

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In his first meeting with faculty since being named interim president of the University of Texas at Austin, Jim Davis said he’d share their concerns and good work with state lawmakers considering legislation to increase oversight on universities’ curricula and hiring — but stopped short of saying he’d challenge efforts to limit faculty’s influence on campuses.

“You will always hear me say on any topic that I do not want to cause harm to this university,” Davis said. “I always want to help it, protect it, preserve it and grow it. And so where that balance is, I need to figure that out.”

Davis was named interim president of the UT System’s flagship last month at a critical time for higher education in Texas and nationwide. At the state level, faculty senates have become the latest target.

These bodies are made up of professors from each college and make recommendations on academic policies, curriculum design and faculty hiring and evaluation. They can also be an outlet for faculty to express disapproval with university leadership.

Several bills have been filed this legislative session that would require half of a faculty senate’s members to be appointed by university administrators rather than elected by faculty. They would also prohibit faculty senates from conducting investigations or taking any action on personnel or curricula, shifting those responsibilities to the governing boards that oversee universities. Governing boards have always had the ultimate responsibility and authority over those matters but usually delegated them.

UT-Austin faculty on Monday asked Davis if he was comfortable publicly expressing his opinions on legislative proposals or if he had been encouraged to keep quiet.

“I’m not bothered about saying what I say in public,” Davis said. “People that know me in this room — and many of you do — know that I am not always the person that follows all the rules. At the same time, what I want to do is make sure I do my very dead-level best to put this university in the best position to succeed.”

He said maintaining UT’s excellent teaching, research and student experience is his first priority.

“And so I want to start by letting you know how grateful I am to the faculty, that the faculty is the essence of teaching excellence and research excellence,” he said. “We have not forgotten that.”

Davis also acknowledged that the university’s finances are uncertain.

UT-Austin, like other universities across the country, stands to lose millions of dollars if the federal government follows through with a plan to slash spending on research overhead. State lawmakers also continue to threaten to yank public universities’ funding over the perception that they are not complying with the state’s ban on diversity, equity and inclusion offices and programs and that they are too left-leaning.

Davis said UT-Austin has dealt with these kinds of threats at least twice in its history and that he thinks the university can overcome them by telling its story better.

“Every different viewpoint matters here. We need to be able to sustain those kinds of things for the protection of education and, frankly, the protection of democracy,” he said.

State lawmakers are also considering banning DEI in coursework and research and requiring universities to use the state’s broad definition of what constitutes antisemitism in student disciplinary proceedings, which critics say will stifle free speech.

A few hours before Davis met with faculty, his predecessor, Jay Hartzell, was more candid about some of those proposals during an interview with Evan Smith, a UT professor and founder of The Texas Tribune, at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

When asked about Senate Bill 37, which would prohibit college courses from endorsing “specific public policies, ideologies or legislation,” Hartzell pointed out that UT-Austin has taught Marxism for a long time and “that’s a good thing.” Some lawmakers have expressed concern that classes with gender, race and identity in the title are being used to fulfill core curriculum requirements.

“Even if you are on the other side of that argument, say, capitalism, it's good to know how the other side is seeing the world. And so I think I feel way differently about what is offered than I do what's required,” Hartzell said.

Hartzell also said another provision of the bill, which would allow regents to have the final say on every university hire in a leadership position, sounded like an “administrative nightmare.”

Hartzell compared universities to law firms in which presidents are managing partners and “the faculty are partners in this effort and there’s a reason they have the say they have.” Hartzell faced strong faculty pushback firsthand last spring when he called in state police to help wrangle pro-Palestinian protesters.

Hartzell was a dean before he was named UT-Austin president in 2020 while Davis was chief operating officer.

As president, Hartzell said he had to think about the short- and long-term effects of taking a stand against the Legislature. The long-term effects of protesting the DEI ban last legislative session, he said, ultimately outweighed the short-term ones. He oversaw the layoff of dozens of employees and the closure of the school’s multicultural center.

“If we hadn’t laid anybody off and let these perceived inefficiencies continue forever, I thought we’d be pounded in the next session,” Hartzell said.

The Texas Tribune partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

Disclosure: University of Texas at Austin and University of Texas at Austin - LBJ School of Public Affairs have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism.

