TribCast: Get out the popcorn, it’s Paxton vs. Cornyn

There’s little political reporters love more than a primary showdown, and with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging Senator John Cornyn in the 2026 Republican primary, we’ve got a barnburner on our hands. In this week's podcast, Matthew and Eleanor preview the race and welcome back Patrick Svitek, who spent nine years as a political reporter for The Texas Tribune before hopping over to the Washington Post in 2024.

Matthew makes the case for each candidate, Patrick takes us inside the minds of D.C. politicos on this race, and Eleanor emotionally prepares for Texas’ political infighting to explode on the national stage.

