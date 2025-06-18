What the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on gender-affirming care ban means for Texas

The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Texas' gender-affriming care ban for minors.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that a gender-affirming care ban for minors in Tennessee was constitutional, effectively green-lighting a similar law in Texas and about two dozen other states.

The justices ruled 6-3 in Skrmetti v. United States that Tennessee’s ban does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution and does not constitute discrimination on the basis of transgender identity.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the case “carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field.”

But having concluded that it does not meet the bar for higher scrutiny, he wrote, “questions regarding the law’s policy are thus appropriately left to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process.”

The liberal justices dissented, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor saying the ruling “abandons transgender children and their families to political whims.”

Texas’ law, like the Tennessee statute the court considered, prohibits doctors from prescribing medical treatments, like hormone therapy and puberty blockers, to help a minor transition. These treatments are recommended by all major medical associations to treat gender dysphoria, a medical condition related to the distress someone can feel when the sex they were assigned at birth doesn’t align with their gender identity.

Since Texas’ law went into effect, families have left the state rather than wean their children off of medical treatments that they say are life-saving. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has brought several lawsuits against doctors he alleges still provide these treatments in violation of the law.

Conservatives have argued these medical treatments are untested and pushed on children who are too young to realize the consequences, and contest the widespread support from what one lawyer for the state of Texas called “ideologically captured” medical associations. In Wednesday’s ruling, Justice Clarence Thomas endorsed this view, saying “the experts appear to have compromised their credibility.”

Texas’ law was challenged in state court on the grounds that it violated parents’ rights to make medical decisions for their children. The state Supreme Court disagreed, ruling 8-1 that right was not absolute in the face of “new and previously unconsidered questions.”

In the Tennessee case, lawyers for the U.S. government argued that the law amounted to sex discrimination because a child assigned male at birth could still get testosterone, for example, while a child assigned female could not. They also argued this was discrimination on the basis of transgender status, since minors could still get these same treatments for non-transition related care.

Roberts disagreed on all fronts. The Tennessee law “divides minors into two groups: those seeking puberty blockers or hormones to treat the excluded diagnoses, and those seeking puberty blockers or hormones to treat other conditions,” he wrote. “While the first group includes only transgender individuals, the second encompasses both transgender and nontransgender individuals.”

LGBTQ groups condemned the ruling as failing to protect trans youth. Shannon Minter, the legal director for the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, said in a statement that the court ignored discrimination and its own precedent.

“Healthcare decisions belong with families, not politicians,” he said. “This decision will cause real harm.”

