Former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold of Corpus Christi dies at 63

Former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold began his congressional tenure in 2011 after he unseated Democratic Rep. Solomon Ortiz for Texas' 27th Congressional District.

Former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, a four-term Republican congressman from Corpus Christi and local radio host, died this week from a heart attack after struggling with chronic liver disease, according to a close friend who worked on his radio show. He was 63.

“Blake was a good family friend,” state Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, said in a text message, adding that he had texted prayers to Farenthold’s family.

Farenthold, a local radio personality and stepson of former state legislator Sissy Farenthold, began his congressional tenure in 2011 after he unseated the long-serving Democratic Rep. Solomon Ortiz as part of a nationwide red wave two years into President Barack Obama’s first term.

A software policy expert, lawyer and quieter member of the Texas delegation, Farenthold coasted to reelection every two years. He served on the Oversight, Judiciary and Transportation committees.

Former Corpus Christi City Council Member Greg Smith, a longtime family friend who regularly appeared on Farenthold’s radio show, credited him with working “tirelessly to secure federal funding” on “game-changing” local infrastructure projects. His efforts included a $625 million channel deepening project for the Port of Corpus Christi.

“He was an effective congressman,” Smith said in an interview Friday. “He wasn’t party first — he was community first.”

Smith added that he texted Farenthold two weeks ago to thank him for his work on the channel deepening project. “I was just doing my job,” Farenthold replied.

Dale Rankin, the editor of the Island Moon newspaper who worked with Farenthold on his show, also emphasized Farenthold’s local impact.

“He was a guy who came along at the right time when there was demand for growth at the port,” Rankin said. “And by getting into [Congress], he was in a position to clear the way for that.”

But Farenthold’s time in Washington came to a fraught end in April 2018, when he resigned from Congress amid allegations of sexual harassment, an ethics investigation and pressure from the Republican leadership to step down. His seat is now represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud.

Politico reported in December 2017 that Farenthold had settled a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against him by a former staffer using $84,000 in taxpayer money that he promised to pay back, but did not ever appear to do so.

In announcing his retirement, Farenthold said that his lack of experience in politics paved the way for turmoil in his office.

“I’d never served in public office before," he said in 2017. “I had no idea how to run a congressional office and, as a result, I allowed a workplace culture to take root in my office that was too permissive and decidedly unprofessional.”

“I allowed the personal stress of the job to manifest itself in angry outbursts and too often a failure to treat people with the respect that they deserved,” he added. “That was wrong. Clearly, it’s not how I was raised, it’s not who I am and for that situation, I am profoundly sorry."

After resigning, Farenthold took a job as a legislative liaison for The Calhoun Port Authority, spurring proposed federal legislation to block former members of Congress from lobbying their colleagues if they do not repay taxpayer money they used to settle litigation.

Farenthold left his lobbying position soon after. He began appearing on local Corpus Christi radio voice Jim Lago’s show before taking over after Lago’s death in 2023.

On his daily show that he self-produced and hosted, Farenthold, a Trump-supporting Republican, discussed politics and local news and denounced big government and elected officials he felt were moving in the wrong direction.

“He was your conservative commentator,” Smith said. “If he made $2 an hour, I’d be surprised. But he never went out looking for it. He just wanted to bring news and commentary to the community.”

Farenthold continued hosting his show, usually from his home, even as he struggled with his liver, Smith added.

“Most people would’ve just given up where Blake moved ahead,” he said.

Farenthold is survived by two daughters and his wife, Debbie.

