Texas released two years of A-F ratings for schools and districts. See how yours did.

The Texas Education Agency scores school districts and campuses in the state with a letter grade to give families an idea of how well they are performing. The agency released the ratings for the last two school years Friday.

Texas released two years of grades for school districts on Friday, closing a lengthy legal battle over the A-F rating system that helps parents determine the best schooling options for their children.

The Texas Education Agency scores districts and campuses with letter grades to give Texas families an idea of how well they are teaching students. Of the about 1,200 districts scored in the 2024-25 school year, 14% got an A, 71% got a B or a C, and 15% got a D or an F.

The release of the latest ratings comes after some districts sued the TEA over changes to rating standards. The 15th Court of Appeals last month overturned a lower court ruling that had blocked the TEA from making the school performance scores for the 2023-24 school year public. The ratings for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years were made available Friday at the same time.

School performance ratings can help parents decide which schools to enroll their kids in and help businesses decide which communities to invest in. Critics say they often harm districts in low-income communities, which tend to have fewer resources.

Texas grades districts and each of their campuses on an A-F scale based on three categories:

Student achievement: How well their students perform on state standardized tests and whether they are ready for life after high school.

School progress: How much students are improving on state tests.

Closing the gaps: How much progress schools are making in boosting scores for specific groups of children, like students with special needs and English language learners.

