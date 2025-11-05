All 17 Texas Constitution amendments on verge of approval

Recommended Videos

Audio recording is automated for accessibility. Humans wrote and edited the story. See our AI policy , and give us feedback

Voters in Texas seemed poised on Tuesday night to approve a series of tax exemptions and bans as well as new investments in state infrastructure and research.

All 17 constitutional amendments on the ballot held majority support Tuesday night, most of which restrict the creation of certain taxes or allow for new tax exemptions. Other amendments would create state investments in water infrastructure, dementia research and technical college funds.

Proposition 10 received the largest share of voter support Tuesday night. The amendment would temporarily lower homeowners’ property taxes if their homes are destroyed by fires.

Support for all but two of the propositions held 10-point leads in preliminary results on Tuesday. Proposition 6, which would ban the creation of new taxes on securities transactions, like stock trading, leaned toward passage with a 58% supporting vote. Proposition 17 would allow the state government to prevent property values of counties with border security infrastructure from increasing, and held a 60% supporting vote.

As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the unofficial results from the Texas Secretary of State include mostly ballots cast in early voting. At least 32% of polling locations had reported initial results.

Disclosure: Texas Secretary of State has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.