Texas National Guard troops expected to return from Chicago, reports say

Military personnel in uniform, with the Texas National Guard patch on, are seen at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Elwood, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO – Texas National Guard troops are expected to leave Chicago and return to their home state very soon, sources familiar with the matter told CNN and ABC News.

The return of 200 National Guard members comes after weeks in limbo as a court battle played out over the legality of their deployment.

Specific timing is unclear, but preparations are now underway for their redeployment, the source told CNN.

Two troops had arrived in the city over a month ago with a mission from the Trump administration to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other US Government personnel – but instead stayed waiting at training bases for weeks.

The deployment was halted by a federal judge who said there was no justification to bring in the military, and the Supreme Court took the rare step of asking for additional briefing in that high-profile case.

The Texas National Guard members had been activated by President Donald Trump under Title 10 status in early October, and drew immediate backlash amid increasingly tense protests at the ICE facility in the suburb of Broadview, Illinois.

The administration also federalized 300 troops from the Illinois National Guard last month to respond to the greater Chicago area.

On Friday, US Northern Command said, “in the coming days, the Department will be shifting and/or rightsizing our Title 10 footprint in Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago to ensure a constant, enduring, and long-term presence in each city.”

Northern Command declined to comment further to CNN when asked what this will mean for troops in those cities.

CNN’s Dalia Faheid and ABC News’ Luis Martinez contributed to this report.