Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
58º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Mother questions circumstances surrounding death of daughter, a Texas A&M student, in Austin
What we know about Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera’s death in Austin
Lots of weather changes over the next 36 hours
3 charged after fight erupts in Bexar County courtroom, BCSO says
Affidavit: McCollum HS teacher accused of sexual assault was previously seen alone with female students
Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin
Body cam captures Live Oak police officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest
More than 82,000 tires recalled for lengthy identification number, NHTSA says

Texas

TribCast: Did Texas quietly help with its child care crisis?

Texas Tribune

Matthew Watkins

No description found

Recommended Videos

Audio recording is automated for accessibility. Humans wrote and edited the story. See our AI policy , and give us feedback .

In this week’s episode, Matthew and Eleanor speak with K-12 education reporter Jaden Edison and early learning advocate David Feigen about the shortage of affordable child care in Texas. Why didn’t a $100 million investment this year help as much as advocates had hoped? And will the school voucher program turn out to be a big boost for parents and the industry?

Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.

2025 Texas Tribune

Recommended Videos