TribCast: Did Texas quietly help with its child care crisis?

In this week’s episode, Matthew and Eleanor speak with K-12 education reporter Jaden Edison and early learning advocate David Feigen about the shortage of affordable child care in Texas. Why didn’t a $100 million investment this year help as much as advocates had hoped? And will the school voucher program turn out to be a big boost for parents and the industry?

Watch the video above, or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.