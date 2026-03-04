Photos: 2026 Texas Primaries

Voters line up and are turned away from the Oak Lawn Branch Library voting center on election day in Dallas on March 3, 2026. Dallas counties eliminated centralized voting centers, causing confusion among some voters. Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
A truck promoting 282nd Judicial District Court Judge candidate Amber Givens and campaign greeters sits outside of a voting center at Kessler Park United Methodist in Dallas. Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune
Donna Smith and Rhonda Whisenhunt take a selfie outside of the Longview Community Center after voting in the primary election in Longview. Michael Cavazos for The Texas Tribune
Kathy Fain stumps for Melissa Beckett, a candidate for state representative, and Lacy Jameson, candidate Gregg County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace, outside of the Longview Community Center as people vote in the primary election. Michael Cavazos for The Texas Tribune
Voters make their way to the Brook Hollow Branch Library polling location on primary election day in San Antonio. Christopher Lee for The Texas Tribune
Voters wait to vote inside of Wheeler Avenue Baptist in Houston. Annie Mulligan for The Texas Tribune
Valarie Orozzo, 59, holds up a sign given to her by a poll worker indicating that she is the last voter in line before the polls close at the Semmes Branch Library polling location in San Antonio. Christopher Lee for The Texas Tribune
Golfers walk past a Wesley Hunt primary election night watch party at East River 9 Golf in Houston. Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune
Attendees of the Ken Paxton watch party wait for his appearance in Dallas. Johnathan Johnson for The Texas Tribune
People at an election night watch party for state Rep. Gina Hinojosa wait for the results of the Texas primary election in San Antonio. Brenda Bazán for The Texas Tribune
Ken Paxton speaks to the audience at his watch party in Dallas. Johnathan Johnson for The Texas Tribune
Attendees wait for James Talarico at his election night watch party in Austin. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune
Jessica Paige listens to U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, speaks at her election watch party at Club VIVO in Dallas. Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune