Skip to main content
Clear icon
51º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
KCSO: Woman arrested, charged with possession of firearm; faces possible federal charges
15-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after North Side shooting, SAPD says
‘My silence ends here’: Labor, civil rights activist accuses César Chávez of sexual abuse
San Antonio César Chávez march organizers, foundation disbands amid sexual abuse allegations
‘Very heartbreaking’: Witness describes West Side crash that killed 12-year-old boy
SAFD just became nation’s first fire department certified as a trauma-informed care agency
Security tightened, Christopher Preciado’s father allowed in courtroom as trial continues
Testimony continues on third day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Corpus Christi turns to San Antonio in water crisis

Texas

Union Pacific train cars derailment in Texas town causes ethanol leak, no injuries reported

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) – More than two dozen cars of a Union Pacific train derailed Wednesday morning in a Texas town near Houston, causing an ethanol leak from two of the cars that officials said didn’t pose a threat to the public.

The derailment happened around 5 a.m. CDT in Richmond, a town of 13,000 people about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Houston. No injuries were reported, Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said.

Two of the derailed cars began leaking ethanol after the accident, said Fort Bend County Fire Marshal Justin Jurek. Both leaks were later contained, he said.

Ethanol, typically made from corn, can be used as a fuel additive.

“It is not posing a current threat to the public and air monitoring is ongoing as a precaution. There’s no need for evacuation at this time,” Jurek said.

A third derailed car leaked corn syrup, officials said. That leak was also contained, Tysver said.

The derailment caused traffic delays for several hours in Richmond and nearby Rosenberg. Traffic began to clear up after several blocked railroad crossings were cleared.

There was no timeframe on how long the cleanup could take but Union Pacific was “working as safely and as efficiently as possible to clean up the site and reopen the crossings,” Tysver said.

“The incident is under investigation,” she said.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...