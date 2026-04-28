TribCast: Texas’ looming data center fight (Ronald W. Erdrich For The Texas Tribune, Ronald W. Erdrich For The Texas Tribune)
VIDEO
This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center.
Texas is on track to become the data center capital of the country, with more data center projects under construction and announced than any other state. These projects are drawn here by our plentiful land, minimal regulations and abundant tax breaks — to the tune of
$3.2 billion in sales tax revenue over the next two years alone.
As the state considers how to regulate and tax this burgeoning industry, there are lessons to be learned from Virginia, which is neck-and-neck with Texas on data center construction. Charles Paullin, a Virginia-based reporter for Inside Climate News, and Paul Cobler, The Texas Tribune’s industry and economy reporter, join TribCast to dig into the details.
Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on
iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.
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