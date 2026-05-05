Two killed, three injured in shooting at Carrollton shopping mall

CARROLLTON — A man shot five people Tuesday, killing two, at a shopping mall north of Dallas, police said.

It was not a random act of violence and the victims knew the attacker, Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo said.

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“We don’t know exactly what the meeting was about, but we understand it to be a business relation,” he said.

The 69-year-old suspect, Seung Han Ho, was arrested about 4 miles away at a grocery store, police said. It was not immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Police were at a nearby apartment complex where Ho was listed as having recently lived. Neighbors said they didn’t recognize the name.

Video posted online showed officers with their guns drawn as they walked past doors at K Towne Plaza in an area of the city known as Koreatown. Agents from the FBI and another federal agency were among law enforcement at the scene.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted on social media that the Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting Carrollton police.

Carrollton is 20 miles north of Dallas.