TribCast: Previewing the primary runoffs as early voting approaches

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In this week’s episode of the TribCast, the crew speaks with Texas Tribune Politics Editor Jasper Scherer about the upcoming primary runoffs. Will Donald Trump endorse in the U.S. Senate race? Has a candidate for railroad commissioner pushed too far to the right even for the Texas Republican primaries? And what are some of the other races that have the attention of our team?

Watch the video above or subscribe to the TribCast on iTunes, Spotify, or RSS. New episodes every Tuesday.