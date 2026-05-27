Camp Mystic chief health officer barred from direct patient care by Texas nursing board

The Texas Board of Nursing restored Camp Mystic’s chief health officer’s nursing license but barred her from working directly with patients after the board temporarily suspended her license on May 19.

Tuesday’s agreement placing restrictions on Mary Liz Eastland’s license states that she failed to maintain emergency plans before a July 4 flood killed 25 campers and two teenage counselors at the all-girls Christian camp. The agreed order also states Eastland did not contact 911 or emergency officials during the flood, did not report their deaths according to state administrative code and allowed staff nurses at the camp to improperly administer medication.

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In April, Eastland testified at a court hearing in Austin that she still had not officially reported the deaths to state health regulators. An order a week before that temporarily suspended her license called Eastland’s failure to report the deaths “deceptive.”

The restrictions on Eastland’s license forbid her from working directly with patients, including “teaching, counseling, assessing the client’s needs and strengths, and providing skilled nursing care,” according to the order. She is also required to undergo six hours of training and must inform future employers of the restrictions.

Eastland waived her right to a hearing on the allegations, and she “neither admit[s] nor deny the violation(s) alleged,” according to the order. She has served as Camp Mystic’s chief health officer since 2010, according to the order.

In a statement, Camp Mystic attorney Joshua Fiveson said they were grateful to the nursing board for allowing Eastland to continue to practice with the restrictions, and that “she has no intention of again serving as a camp nurse.”

“The families of all those lost to the July 4, 2025 flood will forever remain in Mrs. Eastland’s heart and prayers,” Fiveson said.

Eastland can petition the board to end the restrictions on her license after she completes the training, during which the board can require additional training, supervision or other restrictions on her practice.

Eastland’s family owns and has operated Camp Mystic for decades. Her husband, Edward Eastland, ran the portion of the camp that was housing the girls who died in the flood. His father, Dick Eastland, also died while trying to rescue some of the campers.

After initially announcing plans to reopen one of its sites less affected by the July 4 flooding, Camp Mystic ultimately abandoned its efforts to reopen in late April. Its efforts to reopen were met with backlash from Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the parents of campers who died during the disaster.