Announcing our next round of can’t-miss speakers for September’s TribFest 

With a rapidly shifting political landscape and a world increasingly in flux, there’s no shortage of big issues for Texans to reckon with together when we gather at this year’s Texas Tribune Festival.



Among the influential voices joining our lineup in downtown Austin September 24-26 are Marjorie Taylor Greene, former U.S. Representative, R-Georgia; Pete Sessions, U.S. Representative, R-Waco; Annette Gordon-Reed, Carl M. Loeb University Professor at Harvard University; and Amy Webb, CEO of Future Today Strategy Group.

Previously one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters, Greene resigned from Congress in late 2025 after a significant public break with the president. A 28-year congressional veteran, Sessions is a Republican insider bringing deep institutional knowledge to a rapidly moving Washington. As America marks its 250th anniversary, renowned historian Gordon-Reed explores the nation’s founding contradiction with her new book, “Jefferson on Race: A Reader.” And Webb, one of the nation’s leading quantitative futurists, helps us understand the technological forces reshaping nearly every aspect of our lives.

Recommended Videos

Other newly announced speakers joining us in September include San Antonio mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, who leads one of the country’s fastest-growing cities and is one of the most prominent leaders pushing back on federal immigration actions in Texas; Jennifer Cowley, president of the University of Texas at Arlington leading the institution at a time of incredible transformation for higher education; content creator and activist Carlos Eduardo Espina, who has built an audience of more than 20 million by telling migrant stories outside of traditional media; and NPR’s critic-at-large Eric Deggans, who will help us consider how a fragmented media landscape is reshaping what it means to be a journalist today.

Each day brings more for Texans to wrestle with and talk about with one another, and TribFest will be here before you know it.



Get your tickets now to join us in Austin this September.

Disclosure: University of Texas – Arlington has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.