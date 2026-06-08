Three new cases of screwworm confirmed in Texas; A&M leader tasked as federal adviser

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Three more cases of the New World screwworm were confirmed in Texas by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to five.

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One new case is in Andrews County, nearly 400 miles north of Zavala County, where the first case was reported last week.

The two new cases are in different animals. In La Salle County, about 80 miles northwest of Zavala, a calf has been infected. In Andrews County, a veterinarian submitted the samples from an infested dog. According to the Andrews Veterinary Clinic, the case was seen on Saturday, and neither the dog nor its owner is local to Andrews. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, a USDA service, said the dog is from a household in Lea County, New Mexico, making it the state’s first screwworm case.

The APHIS said the dog’s travel history and exposure history is unknown. The USDA is inspecting additional animals in the household and increases outreach.

The third case is in a goat out of Gillespie County, about 170 miles north of Zavala County.

The screwworm is a parasitic fly that infests living mammals, especially cattle. State and federal officials are racing to contain the insect that has been on a northern migration track since at least 2023. Agriculture leaders fear if the fly is not contained, it could cost the state’s cattle economy at least $1.8 billion.

Dudley Hoskins, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs with the USDA, urged animal owners to stay vigilant, check their animals closely, and report anything that looks suspicious.

“We need the partnership of animal owners across the region,” Hoskins said in a statement. “Together, we can protect our livestock, our communities, and the health of animals nationwide.”

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins also announced Monday that President Donald Trump appointed John Bellinger, a member of the Texas A&M University Board of Regents, to be the new senior adviser for New World screwworm preparedness. Bellinger is expected to help explore all available technologies to combat the screwworm. Bellinger was appointed to the A&M board in 2023, where he serves as chair of the committee on research.

Rollins and Gov. Greg Abbott are expected to hold a news conference about the screwworm later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.