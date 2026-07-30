Former Cowboys QB Tony Romo had an open bottle of alcohol in his car when arrested, police say

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, right, attends an NBA basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks on March 5, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

MILWAUKEE – CBS NFL analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had an open container of alcohol in his vehicle when he was stopped by police last week and later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

According to one of three citations released by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the “open bottle of an alcoholic beverage” was discovered in the passenger’s side of Romo’s black Jeep during an inventory before it was towed.

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Another citation said police stopped Romo on Interstate 43 on July 23 after he was seen passing cars in a gore area, which separates interstate traffic from cars entering from an on-ramp. Police said Romo questioned what a gore area was during the stop.

Romo performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was taken into custody, booked and released. Court records show Romo was later cited for refusing “to take test for intoxication after arrest.” He has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 21.

According to body camera footage released earlier this week, Romo told deputies he had been coming from a golf course and was on his way “to visit grandma and grandpa” when he was stopped.

A deputy told Romo he suspected him of being impaired because he had “red glassy eyes” and an “odor of an intoxicating alcoholic beverage.”

Romo went to high school about 35 miles from Milwaukee in Burlington, Wisconsin.

The 46-year-old Romo has been the lead game analyst for CBS’ NFL coverage since 2017 after making four Pro Bowl appearances during an NFL career that ran from 2004-16 and was spent entirely with Dallas.

Romo remains the Cowboys’ franchise leader in career touchdown passes with 248. He held the franchise record for career passing yards (34,183) until Dak Prescott overtook him last season.

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