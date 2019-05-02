WATCH: U.S. Sen. Cornyn, Rep. Cuellar announce bill to address border crisis

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (TX) and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) are holding a press conference Thursday to announce the introduction of the HUMANE Act.

According to a press release, the goal of the bill is to help solve the ongoing humanitarian crisis at our southern border by reforming current laws dealing with unaccompanied children (UAC) and migrants taken into custody.

The press conference will take place at 9 a.m.

The bill will also update existing laws to enable families to stay together, while streamlining processing. The bill also will boost the number of CBP officers and update their facilities to adequately and humanely handle the influx of migrants at our ports of entry, the press release said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.